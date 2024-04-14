3 arrested in cheating case

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 13

The police have registered a case of cheating against three persons after a man alleged that he was duped of Rs 6 lakh on the promise of sending him to Azerbaijan.

On the complaint of Rohit of Rajpur villag, a case was registered against Mohit of Salempur village and his two accomplices, Surjit and Jaiveer, at Sadhaura police station. He said Mohit with the help of his accomplices sent youths abroad. “I fell into their trap and gave them Rs 6 lakh, my passport and other documents on December 31, 2022,” alleged the complainant.

