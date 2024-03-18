3 arrested with poppy husk, opium

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 17

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Ellenabad police today arrested three persons, including a woman, and seized 1.8 kg of opium and 60 kg of poppy husk from them.

The suspects were identified as Tirlok Singh, alias Toti, a resident of Dhani Variyam Singh in Sirsa district, and Sajan, alias Raman, a resident of Gulmohar Nagar in Ludhiana. The woman suspect is yet to be identified. The police said they had received a tip-off about them and the suspects were arrested in the Ellenabad area when they were travelling in a car.

Inspector Praveen Kumar, incharge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Ellenabad police, said the suspects wanted to sell the narcotics in Rania area and Punjab. The suspects were booked under the NDPS Act.

