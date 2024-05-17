3 awarded life term for killing kin in 2019

Gurugram, May 16
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Mona Singh on Thursday sentenced three accused, including a woman to life imprisonment, for shooting a man, Rakesh, in Jakhopur village in 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on each convict. Sheetal, the niece of the deceased filed a complaint in which she said on March 27, her uncle was shot dead by an unidentified person.
An FIR was registered at the Sohna police station and the police arrested Dev (alias Monu), Kanhaiya and Sheetal, the complainant. It was revealed that Sheetal had illicit relations with the accused Kanhaiya. As per the plan, Sheetal went out for some work with her grandmother and Kanhaiya, along with his associate, came on a motorcycle to kill Rakesh.
