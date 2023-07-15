3 Bangladeshis held for human trafficking

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 14

A joint team of the CM’s flying squad and Gurugram police arrested three Bangladeshis who were illegally staying in Gurugram for the last two years and were involved in human trafficking, forcing Bengali girls into prostitution.

Two motorcycles, mobiles phones, SIM cards, fake Aadhaar cards, laptop, camera and driving licence were seized from their possession. An FIR has been registered against the trio at the DLF Phase 3 police station.

The accused have been identified as Ruhan Babu Hussain, Ameen Hussain and Arko Hussain, all natives of Bangladesh, and were living in PG accommodation in DLF Phase 3.

“During the interrogation, they revealed that they used to get girls from Bengal to illegally cross the border and send them to their agents in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Kolkata, Noida and other cities,” said Inspector Harish Kumar of the CM’s flying squad.

An FIR was registered against the three accused under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners’ Act and Passports Act.

