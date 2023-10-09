3 bodies found from Panipat factory tank

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 8

Three bodies were found in a chemical-filled tank under mysterious conditions at a blanket manufacturing factory along the Sanoli road, Jalalpur, here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh (39) of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Kurban Ali (30) and Islam (41) of Raslapur village in the district.

Kin accuse owners of murder Brothers of two victims allege they threw chemical and toxic effluents of the factory in the drain on the directions of the factory owners

They said owners and their associates had also beaten them up 10 to 15 days ago during an argument over salary

They alleged that factory owners and their associates, murdered them and threw their bodies in the tank

Islam and Kurban were working as tractor drivers for Gorja International Private Limited while Suresh was an employee at the factory. Fire fighters fished out the bodies from the chemical tank.

Enraged over the incident, family members of the victims protested at the factory gate for around two hours. They alleged that they had been murdered and refused to take the bodies.

Police officials pacified the bereaved family members and sent the bodies to General Hospital. The protesting villagers also thrashed two CID personnel in the hospital following an argument.

In their complaints, brothers of Islam and Kurban told the police that their brothers threw chemical and toxic effluents of the factory in the drain on the directions of the factory owners — Naveen, Vishnu and Saurabh.

They added CCTV cameras installed on the factory premises were also found broken.

The protesting villagers have demanded fair inquiry into the matter and arrest of the accused factory owners. The police later handed over the bodies to the respective family members at 4 pm today.

