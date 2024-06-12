3 booked for Rs 1 cr embezzlement

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 11

Two former assistant managers and an executive of a Japanese company, have been booked for embezzling more than Rs 1 crore by making payments in the name of 11 fake vendors.

The accused took advantage of the fact that they had the mobile phone of the managing director. The phone was used for seeing the OTP received for the transactions. An FIR was registered at the IMT, Manesar police station.

According to the complaint filed by Akihiko Gomi, the Managing Director of Somemiya Corporation Private Limited, an entity invested in by Japanese nationals/entities, located in IMT, Sector 3, Manesar, three employees of the company embezzled a total of Rs 1.7 crore.

One of the accused, identified as Ashwani Sheokand, resided in Dharuhera and was employed as an assistant manager for the HR Department and the Purchase Department. Keashav Yadav, residing in Palra, Gurugram, served as an executive in the Accounts Department and Krishan Kumar Saini, residing at Rohini Sector 7, New Delhi, held the position of assistant manager in the Accounts Department.

“The company entrusted Ashwani, Krishan, and Keashav with the responsibility of disbursing funds for employee salaries and managing procurement activities,” said the complainant.

“They were also entrusted with the possession of the Managing Director’s personal phone in order to receive OTPs and processing payments. They dishonestly and fraudulently executed unauthorised payments to third-party entities. They did so without the MD’s approval,” said the complainant.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram