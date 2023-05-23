3 booked for abetting friend’s suicide in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 22

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against three persons in connection with the suicide of a youth here. No arrest has been made so far.

According to the police, the victim identified as Gajender (25) hailing from Kosi Kalan of UP’s Mathura district had been employed in a factory here for the past six months.

On May 20, he died by suicide at his rented room in Badoli village. The police recovered a suicide note from the spot, in which the victim had alleged harassment by three friends.

According to kin of the deceased, Gajender took this extreme step as the accused identified as Monu, Rahul and Jeetu had been harassing him. It is alleged that the accused were not only robbing him of his salary, but also snatched his mobile phone recently.