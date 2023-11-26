3 booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 25

The police have registered a case of cheating against three persons after a man alleged that he was duped of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of selling him a residential plot.

On the complaint of Sanjeev Kumar of Dhanupura village,

a case of cheating was registered against Rajinder of Rohtak district, Virender of Jind district and his wife Sunita yesterday. The complainant said he had a Rs 14-lakh deal with the accused to buy a plot at Govindpura in 2022. He paid Rs 2 lakh as earnest money.

It was decided that the sale deed would be registered in April 2023, but they didn’t do so on the specified date. When he demanded his money back, they misbehaved with him, he alleged.

