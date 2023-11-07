3 booked for creating illegal openings along NH-44

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 6

Tightening the noose around those creating illegal openings to gain access to the National Highway-44, the Sonepat police have registered cases against the owners of a wine shop and two petrol stations.

The police reportedly initiated the action to avert accidents on the highway. Notably, 283 persons have been killed and 413 injured in 546 accidents on various roads in the district till September 30.

The violations 10 m pedestrian guard rail (PGR) along the NH-44 damaged to allow illegal access to a petrol station; causing Rs 1-lakh loss to govt property

8 m PGR damaged to allow access to a wine shop near Kamaspur village; causing a loss of Rs 60,000 to the govt

14 m PGR damaged to allow access to a petrol station in the Murthal area; Rs 1.40-lakh loss caused to the govt property

South Asian Tollways Private Limited manager Vinod Kumar in his complaint to the Bahalgarh police said M/S Kasana Golden Filling Station damaged 10-m pedestrian guard rail (PGR) along the NH-44 to allow illegal access to the petrol station, causing a loss of Rs 1 lakh to the government property. He said there was a strong possibility of serious accidents at that spot.

In another complaint, Vinod said the owner of G-Town wine shop near Kamaspur village along the NH-44 made an opening to allow access to the shop by breaking the 8m PGR, causing a loss of Rs 60,000 to the government.

In another complaint to the Murthal police, the manager of the company alleged that Satya Filling Station in the Murthal area had damaged 14 m PGR to allow access to the petrol station, causing a loss of Rs 1.40 lakh to the government. The illegal opening was plugged on May 24, but the company opened that again, he alleged.

The police have registered cases against the owners of the wine shop and the filling stations under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and began a probe into the matter.

Vinod Kumar said a number of business establishments had created illegal opening along the 12-lane NH-44 (71-km stretch from Mukarba Chowk in Delhi to Sewah village in Panipat). These illegal openings often led to accidents on the highway, he said.

A list of all such illegal cuts along the highway has been prepared along with details of the loss caused to the government property, he added.

