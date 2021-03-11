3 booked for duping four persons of Rs 40L

Karnal, August 20
The Karnal police have registered a case against three persons, including a couple, for allegedly duping four persons of Rs 40.80 on the pretext of sending them abroad.
The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shafik Khan, his wife Zareena Khan from Mumbai and Aarif Sheikh of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the police said.
Krishan Kumar of Kheri Naru village alleged in his complaint that accused Aarif used to meet him on the premises of district courts. He told him that he ran an immigration firm with Mohammad Shafik and Zareena Khan.
He said Aashish, Rahul, Neeraj and one more youth showed interest in going abroad, for which he demanded Rs 16 lakh per person, but the deal was finalised for Rs 50 lakh in all.
They handed over Rs 40.8 lakh along with their passports and other documents to the accused in November 2021, but the accused provided them fake visas.
The police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act against them. No arrest has been made so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...