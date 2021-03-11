3 booked for duping four persons of Rs 40L

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 20

The Karnal police have registered a case against three persons, including a couple, for allegedly duping four persons of Rs 40.80 on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shafik Khan, his wife Zareena Khan from Mumbai and Aarif Sheikh of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the police said.

Krishan Kumar of Kheri Naru village alleged in his complaint that accused Aarif used to meet him on the premises of district courts. He told him that he ran an immigration firm with Mohammad Shafik and Zareena Khan.

He said Aashish, Rahul, Neeraj and one more youth showed interest in going abroad, for which he demanded Rs 16 lakh per person, but the deal was finalised for Rs 50 lakh in all.

They handed over Rs 40.8 lakh along with their passports and other documents to the accused in November 2021, but the accused provided them fake visas.

The police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act against them. No arrest has been made so far.