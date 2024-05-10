3 booked for farming illegally on HSVP land

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 9

Three persons were found farming illegally on 7.5 acres of Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land in Yamunanagar district.

On the complaint of HSVP Estate Officer Sonu Ram a case was registered against Ikbal Singh, Satvinder Singh and Kuldeep Singh, of Ratauli village, under Section 447 of the IPC at the Farakpur police station.

The HSVP had acquired 497 acres in Ratauli village to develop a residential sector in 2011 and its ownership was also in the name of the HSVP.

However, the three suspects allegedly cultivated a crop of green fodder on the land.

When the matter came to the notice of Sonu Ram he immediately got an FIR registered against them.

