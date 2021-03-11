3 booked on murder bid

Ambala, June 6
The Ambala police have booked three men on murder charge after the body of a youth was recovered from the Narwana branch canal in Ambala City on Sunday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Sahil, a resident of Ambala City. In his complaint to the police, Satish Kumar, a resident of Ambala City, stated that his nephew Sahil and Happy were friends. On Sunday, Happy took Sahil with him on his (Happy’s) motorcycle. Later, Sahil’s phone was switched off and in the evening, Sahil’s body was recovered from the Narwana branch canal.Satish raised suspicion that Sahil was drowned by Happy and his two friends (Rakesh and Nihal).A case has been registered against Happy, Rakesh and Nihal under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at the Naggal police station. Vikrant, SHO Naggal police station, said, “A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint received. Our teams are searching for Happy as the clothes of two people were found on the spot, while only Sahil’s body has been recovered. ”
