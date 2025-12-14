3 buses collide in Jhajjar due to low visibility

Three buses collided at Kulana Chowk in Jhajjar, Haryana, due to low visibility caused by dense fog on Sunday morning.

According to the SHO of the Machrauli area, the first bus from Khatusham suffered significant damage compared to the second bus. The accident occurred when a truck was standing in the middle of the road.

"We saw that there were 3 buses, the first one with the most damage was coming from Khatusham. And behind that, there were two local buses. The driver of the first bus stated that a truck was blocking the middle of the road... there was a lot of fog, so this is the reason for the collision," SHO told ANI.

The SHO further stated that the driver sustained a significant leg injury and has been referred to the PGI, Rohtak, for treatment.