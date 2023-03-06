3 cattle suffer burn injuries in Yamunanagar village

Yamunanagar, March 5
Three cattle got serious burn injuries when two cow shelters/huts caught fire in Yakubpur village of Yamunanagar district.
In the incident, several household items, including dung cakes kept in the huts, were burnt to ashes.
Om Prakash of Yakubpur village told mediapersons that his and his neighbour’s cow shelters suddenly caught fire on Saturday noon. He said the cause of the mishap could not be known.
A buffalo of Bohti Devi of the village also sustained burn injuries in the incident.
Later, the villagers informed the Fire Brigade and fire machines were pressed into service to douse the flames.
