Home / Haryana / 3 child labourers rescued in Rohtak

3 child labourers rescued in Rohtak

Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:29 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
A joint team of the MDD of India and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit on Wednesday conducted raids on shops near the Civil Hospital in Rohtak and rescued three children engaged in labour.

According to officials, one child, aged around 15, was found working at a food cart operating a tandoor, while another, aged around 16, was employed at a bicycle repair shop. The third child, about 17 years old, was working at a utensil shop. Two of the rescued children are residents of Uttar Pradesh, while one hails from Bihar.

After the rescue, the children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Rohtak. The committee counselled the parents and guardians, warning them of strict legal action, including the registration of FIRs, if the children were made to work in the future. The parents assured the committee that they would not engage their children in labour again. The shop owners involved were also issued stern warnings.

Meanwhile, CWC chairman advocate Satish Kaushik urged the public to report cases of child labour, reiterating the government’s commitment to child protection and welfare.

