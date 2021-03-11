3 children drown in Bhiwani pond

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 16

Three children were drowned in a pond in Bahal town of Bhiwani district today.

The deceased were identified as Sushil, aged 10, Sachin (11) and Lakhan (8).

Sources said the three children were walking along the side of the newly dug-up pond under the Amrit Sarovar scheme meant to rejuvenate the dried up water bodies. One of the children slipped in the pond and the other two tried to save him. The pond was filled with dirty water and sludge.

On hearing their screams, local residents pulled them out of the pond with a rope. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Loharu town, but doctors declared them brought dead.