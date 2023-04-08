3 college students die after their car collides with tractor-trolley in Haryana’s Dulhera village

Jhajjar, April 8
Three college students died after their car reportedly collided with a tractor-trolley near Dulhera village on Saturday.
More details awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No threats detected after reports of active shooter at University of Oklahoma campus
The school in a tweet urged people to 'Avoid South Oval area...
Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air
The accused, Pratheek, was in an inebriated state, say polic...
Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India
Cindy Rodriguez Singh and Arshdeep are believed to have fled...