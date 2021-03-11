3 cops held in Gurugram after two criminals flee from police custody

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 31

Six accused, including three policemen, were arrested in Gurugram on Tuesday for allegedly helping two criminals escape from police custody. Those arrested include three cops who were escorting the criminals and three alleged accomplices of the escaped convicts, the police said.

According to the police, two undertrial prisoners Abhijeet, alias Ajay, and Rakesh were taken from district jail, Bhondsi, for checkup at LNJP Hospital Delhi on Monday under police escort. Head constables Nishu, Anil Kumar and constable Naveen were deployed to escort them.

When both prisoners were being taken back to Bhondsi jail in a private vehicle after medical examination, they stopped at a guest house located in Sector-38, Gurugram, and escaped from there.

On the complaint of Inspector Jang Bahadur, head of Escort guard, an FIR was registered under Sections 222, 224, 225, 34 of the IPC at Sadar police station late last night.

“Preliminary probe revealed that there was negligence on the part of three cops of the Indian Reserve Battalion, namely HC Nishu, Anil Kumar and constable Naveen deployed in escort guard. They were arrested and we have taken them on a one day police remand. Our police team also arrested Arvind, alias Anoop, Ajay Jakhar, and Nitin Bharadwaj, who aided the escape of the convicts,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

Inquiry revealed that Arvind and Ajay Jakhar came on a scooty and provided the key of scooty to the undertrials at the hotel, who then fled on the two-wheeler. “Efforts are underway to nab the absconders,” added the ACP.

Police said Abhijit was lodged in jail in a rape case while Rakesh was in prison in robbery case.