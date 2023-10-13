3 cops suspended for involvement in extortion

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 12

Following an NIA investigation, the Police Commissioner suspended three policemen over their alleged involvement in extortion from fruit and vegetable vendors in Khandsa Mandi by the henchmen of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang. They were allegedly protecting criminals and collecting huge amounts of money every month.

The suspension orders issued by DCP (Headquarters) Deepak Gehlawat on Tuesday night stated that Sub-Inspector (SI) Rajkumar, posted on escort guard duty, Sub-Inspector Vinod, posted at the Sector 10 crime unit and Head Constable Deshraj, posted at the Shivaji Nagar police station, had been suspended. It further stated that the three had been transferred to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry had been initiated.

The nexus between the police and the gangsters had come to light after the arrest of one Sandeep, alias Bandar, in an extortion case. During the investigation, it was revealed that a part of the extortion money was given to gangster Kaushal’s henchmen. This led to the arrest of gangster’s close aide Amit Dagar and 13 henchmen. Later, Dagar’s wife Twinkle was also arrested and the accused were sent to judicial custody.

A senior police official said the probe revealed that many policemen were also involved in the extortion racket. “Further investigation in the case is underway and action has been taken against the police personnel to ensure that the probe is not affected,” ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said.

