3 cops suspended for involvement in extortion

Gurugram, October 12
Following an NIA investigation, the Police Commissioner suspended three policemen over their alleged involvement in extortion from fruit and vegetable vendors in Khandsa Mandi by the henchmen of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang. They were allegedly protecting criminals and collecting huge amounts of money every month.
The suspension orders issued by DCP (Headquarters) Deepak Gehlawat on Tuesday night stated that Sub-Inspector (SI) Rajkumar, posted on escort guard duty, Sub-Inspector Vinod, posted at the Sector 10 crime unit and Head Constable Deshraj, posted at the Shivaji Nagar police station, had been suspended. It further stated that the three had been transferred to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry had been initiated.
Transferred to police lines
- Sub-Inspector Rajkumar, SI Vinod and Head Constable Deshraj have been suspended
- The three have been transferred to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry has been initiated
The nexus between the police and the gangsters had come to light after the arrest of one Sandeep, alias Bandar, in an extortion case. During the investigation, it was revealed that a part of the extortion money was given to gangster Kaushal’s henchmen. This led to the arrest of gangster’s close aide Amit Dagar and 13 henchmen. Later, Dagar’s wife Twinkle was also arrested and the accused were sent to judicial custody.
A senior police official said the probe revealed that many policemen were also involved in the extortion racket. “Further investigation in the case is underway and action has been taken against the police personnel to ensure that the probe is not affected,” ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM