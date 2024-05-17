3 cops suspended for not opening gate for judge

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 16

SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat today suspended three police officials, including incharge of CIA-2 team, for not opening the gate of a police station during a surprise visit by the District Sessions Judge, who had to wait for long. The judge had gone for inspection of CIA-2 units regarding a matter pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He sent his report to the high court. The SP took action after getting directions from the court.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat