3 cops suspended for not opening gate for judge

Panipat, May 16
SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat today suspended three police officials, including incharge of CIA-2 team, for not opening the gate of a police station during a surprise visit by the District Sessions Judge, who had to wait for long. The judge had gone for inspection of CIA-2 units regarding a matter pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He sent his report to the high court. The SP took action after getting directions from the court.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday