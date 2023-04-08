Rs 3 cr found from bizman's house in sales tax raid

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 7

In a raid carried out by a team of the Central General Sales Tax (CGST), Rs 3 crore was recovered from the house of a businessman in Sector 9, here today. The CGST has handed over the case to the Income Tax Department for further probe into the matter.

According to sources, the raid was carried out at the factory and residence of the accused on Friday after reports of evasion of the CGST by the businessman, who has been involved in scrap trading and manufacturing of tools, here.

The team found the cash stacked in special boxes created inside the wall. A probe was on regarding the allegations of the CGST evasion and the cash found in the house.