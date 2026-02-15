DT
PT
Home / Haryana / 3-day annual sports meet begins at Kurukshetra NIT

3-day annual sports meet begins at Kurukshetra NIT

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:21 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Students during the three-day annual athletics meet at National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.
The three-day annual athletics meet, CITIUS 2026, commenced at the sports complex of National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra on Friday.

Prof In-charge Public Relations and Professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department, Dr Gian Bhushan, said that the evening session began with an inauguration ceremony attended by the chief guest and Director of the institute, Prof B V Ramana Reddy, and the guest of honour, Jitendra Kumar, Chief Manager, Canara Bank. Faculty In-charge of the Sports Department Prof Arun Goel and SAS (Student Activity and Sports) Officer Lt Shahabuddin were also present.

A march past by various sports contingents reflected the spirit of unity and athletic excellence, followed by a ceremonial torch run symbolising sportsmanship and dedication. Addressing the gathering, Prof Reddy encouraged students to uphold the values of discipline and fair play.

The first day of competitions witnessed keen participation, with the 800-metre race emerging as the main attraction. In the students’ category, Sahil of Civil Engineering won the gold medal, Anuj secured silver and Laxman bagged bronze. In the girls’ category, Shruti of Civil Engineering stood first, followed by Likhita in second place and Varsha in third.

The day concluded with the finals of the sack race, shot put and 4x400m relay, with enthusiastic participation from players and spectators alike.

