3-day book exhibition begins at Kurukshetra varsity

3-day book exhibition begins at Kurukshetra varsity

Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
VC Som Nath Sachdeva at a book exhibition on Tuesday.
A three-day book exhibition commenced at the Community Centre of Kurukshetra University on Tuesday.

Over 55 national and international-level publishers have arrived to participate in the exhibition. Vice-Chancellor, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, who inaugurated the exhibition, emphasised that books played a vital role in creating an intellectually enriched and knowledge-driven society.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Sachdeva stated that despite the growing availability of digital resources, the relevance of printed books remained unchanged. Books nurtured the ability to think, comprehend, and critically analyse.

On this occasion, Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof Rakesh Kumar, stated that the exhibition would further strengthen the university’s academic environment and significantly contribute to promoting a strong reading culture in higher education.

Chairperson, department of library and information science, Prof Sanjeev Sharma, said a budget of Rs 1 crore had been allocated under RUSA for the exhibition, which would be utilised for the procurement of books for students, researchers and faculty members. More than 55 reputed national and international-level publishers are participating in the exhibition, and more publishers are set to join over the next two days. The book exhibition has emerged as an excellent knowledge-enrichment opportunity for students, researchers, faculty members, and book lovers.

Several senior university officials, faculty members, and academicians were present on the occasion.

