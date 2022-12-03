3-day Gita Mahotsav begins in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 2

The three-day district-level Gita Mahotsav and exhibition started at Rambagh Ground in Ambala City today.

In all, 31 stalls have set up at the exhibition by various departments and organisations. Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel inaugurated the three-day celebrations.

The MLA said, “A lot has been written in Shrimad Bhavad Gita about religion and duties, and we should imbibe the message of Gita in our lives. The message that Lord Krishna gave to Arjuna in Kurukshetra was not only for Arjuna, but for the entire humanity. The Haryana Government has been making sincere efforts to spread the message of Gita.”

