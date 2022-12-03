3-day Gita Mahotsav begins in Ambala

Ambala, December 2
The three-day district-level Gita Mahotsav and exhibition started at Rambagh Ground in Ambala City today.
In all, 31 stalls have set up at the exhibition by various departments and organisations. Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel inaugurated the three-day celebrations.
The MLA said, “A lot has been written in Shrimad Bhavad Gita about religion and duties, and we should imbibe the message of Gita in our lives. The message that Lord Krishna gave to Arjuna in Kurukshetra was not only for Arjuna, but for the entire humanity. The Haryana Government has been making sincere efforts to spread the message of Gita.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...