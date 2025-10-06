DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 3-day literary and fine arts workshop organised at Kurukshetra University

3-day literary and fine arts workshop organised at Kurukshetra University

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:32 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dignitaries at a three-day literary and fine arts workshop at Kurukshetra University.
Advertisement

A three-day Literary and Fine Arts Workshop, organised by the Department of Youth and Cultural Affairs, Kurukshetra University, began on Saturday.

Advertisement

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that such workshops inspired deep love for literature and arts among the younger generation, nurture creative thinking and strengthen India’s rich cultural traditions. He urged the youth to work with passion and determination to achieve their goals.

Advertisement

Highlighting the critical role of the youth in nation-building, Sachdeva emphasised that their ideas, creativity, and energy formed the foundation of a strong and progressive India.

Advertisement

He further said, “Swadeshi is not merely an idea, but a sentiment of self-respect and national pride. If every citizen prioritises indigenous products in daily life, India will emerge as an economically

stronger nation.”

Advertisement

Dean Students’ Welfare, Prof AR Chaudhri, noted that such initiatives not only cultivated creativity but also strengthened the spirit of patriotism among the students.

The workshop is going to feature a wide range of activities, including debates, speeches, quizzes, painting, poster making, rangoli, sculpture,

and cartooning.

DYCA Deputy Director Dr Saloni Diwan said distinguished resource persons from the literary field included Dr Bijender Dahiya, Prof MR Patra, Dr Jagbir Rathi, Dr SB Mathur, Prof KPS Shant, and author Brij Sharma are participating in the event. Similarly, eminent artists such as Dr Vijay M Dhor (National Award Winner, Chhattisgarh), Tribhuvan Deo (New Delhi), Gurdeep Dhiman ‘Rishi Raj’ (Chandigarh), Sarandeep (Cartoonist), RS Pathania, and Ravinder contributed from the fine arts domain.

The workshop will conclude on October 6 and has witnessed enthusiastic participation by 417 students representing 37 colleges and institutions across the state. The literary sessions are being organised at the senate hall, while the fine arts sessions are held in the department of fine arts. Of the total, 201 women and 44 men students are going to participate in the literary events, while the fine arts workshop has seen the participation of 130 women and 42 men students.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts