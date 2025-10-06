3-day literary and fine arts workshop organised at Kurukshetra University

A three-day Literary and Fine Arts Workshop, organised by the Department of Youth and Cultural Affairs, Kurukshetra University, began on Saturday.

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that such workshops inspired deep love for literature and arts among the younger generation, nurture creative thinking and strengthen India’s rich cultural traditions. He urged the youth to work with passion and determination to achieve their goals.

Highlighting the critical role of the youth in nation-building, Sachdeva emphasised that their ideas, creativity, and energy formed the foundation of a strong and progressive India.

He further said, “Swadeshi is not merely an idea, but a sentiment of self-respect and national pride. If every citizen prioritises indigenous products in daily life, India will emerge as an economically

stronger nation.”

Dean Students’ Welfare, Prof AR Chaudhri, noted that such initiatives not only cultivated creativity but also strengthened the spirit of patriotism among the students.

The workshop is going to feature a wide range of activities, including debates, speeches, quizzes, painting, poster making, rangoli, sculpture,

and cartooning.

DYCA Deputy Director Dr Saloni Diwan said distinguished resource persons from the literary field included Dr Bijender Dahiya, Prof MR Patra, Dr Jagbir Rathi, Dr SB Mathur, Prof KPS Shant, and author Brij Sharma are participating in the event. Similarly, eminent artists such as Dr Vijay M Dhor (National Award Winner, Chhattisgarh), Tribhuvan Deo (New Delhi), Gurdeep Dhiman ‘Rishi Raj’ (Chandigarh), Sarandeep (Cartoonist), RS Pathania, and Ravinder contributed from the fine arts domain.

The workshop will conclude on October 6 and has witnessed enthusiastic participation by 417 students representing 37 colleges and institutions across the state. The literary sessions are being organised at the senate hall, while the fine arts sessions are held in the department of fine arts. Of the total, 201 women and 44 men students are going to participate in the literary events, while the fine arts workshop has seen the participation of 130 women and 42 men students.