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Home / Haryana / 3-day power strike hits Gurugram, Nuh; inverters run dry, water supply affected

3-day power strike hits Gurugram, Nuh; inverters run dry, water supply affected

The strike, which began on October 21, has been called by Power Corporation employees and engineers to oppose the proposed privatisation of electricity distribution

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:17 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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With several sub-stations non-functional, inverters have run dry and residents are struggling to charge their phones. Pic: iStock
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A three-day statewide strike by power sector employees against the proposed privatisation of electricity distribution has disrupted power supply across Gurugram and Nuh, leaving residents facing a water crisis. With several sub-stations non-functional, inverters have run dry and residents are struggling to charge their phones on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The strike, which began at 10 pm on October 21, has been called by Power Corporation employees and engineers to oppose the proposed privatisation of electricity distribution and the decision to grant a private company a parallel distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh districts.

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In Assandh block, residents took to the streets over prolonged power cuts and staged a road blockade outside the power sub-station on Assandh Road. They alleged that they had been facing long power cuts and that no staff member was available to address their grievances when they reached the sub-station.

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“We demand the authorities to ensure a smooth power supply,” a local resident said.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has extended its support to the striking power employees. Power employees and farmers’ organisations will hold a joint demonstration in the city on Friday.

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Rattan Mann, state president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said they would assemble at Jat Dharamshala before marching towards the Deputy Commissioner’s office to raise their demands.

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