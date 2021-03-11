3 killed, 10 critical as truck runs sleeping labourers over in Haryana's Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, May 19

Three labourers were killed and 11 others were injured when a truck loaded with coal ran them over near Aasoda Toll Plaza on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway in Bahadurgarh area in the wee hours on Thursday.

Ten of the injured have been referred to the PGIMS Rohtak following their critical condition. The deceased are yet to be identified.

The mishap took place when around 18 labourers were sleeping on the roadside. Three of them died on the spot and 11 injured were rushed to Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh town while four others escaped unhurt.

Capt Shakti Singh, Deputy Commissioner, told 'The Tribune' that the labourers worked for a private contractor and they were engaged in the road repair work.

“After having dinner last night, they slept in the open along the road after placing a barrier on one side of the highway. However, the police patrol party requested them twice at night to get away from the road but to no avail. In the wee hours, the truck ran them over after hitting the barrier,” said the DC.

He said information about the truck driver was being procured.