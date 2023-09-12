 3 Delhi residents killed after car falls into canal : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  3 Delhi residents killed after car falls into canal

3 Delhi residents killed after car falls into canal

3 Delhi residents killed after car falls into canal

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 11

In a tragic incident, three persons were killed after a car they were travelling in fell into Western Yamuna Link canal near Kakroi village on Monday.

The police said the deceased have been identified as Sukhwinder, Arvind and Navin, all residents of Sultanpuri, Delhi.

Sharing details, Inspector Karamjeet, Sadar Station House Officer (SHO), said the police team received information about the incident, following which they carried out a rescue operation.

He said the deceased, who worked as businessmen, were on their way to Delhi and had reached near Kakroi village when the driver lost control over the car, following which it fell into the canal.

He added that the dead bodies, fished out by the police team with the help of few villagers, were sent to the mortuary at general hospital for post-mortem examination.

