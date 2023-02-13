3 detained in Faridabad student murder case

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 12

The police today detained three youths in connection with the murder case of 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at Bhanakpur village here on February 7. Those detained include Umesh, Shiva and Ravi The total accused nabbed in this regard has gone up to four so far.

An official of the police department said that three more accused have been rounded up for interrogation in connection with the case in the past 24 hours.

Identified as Umesh, Shiva, both resident of Pyala vilage and Ravi, a resident of Sagarpur village.

The police said all three youths had been mentioned in the FIR and they would be arrested after interrogation. "Shiva works at a gas agency while Ravi and Umesh are employed as labourers. They are are friends of Sachin, the main accused who was nabbed on Saturday," a police official said.

He said the police had got Sachin's custody. "The fifth accused mentioned in the FIR will be arrested soon. The total number of persons involved in the case could be between eight and 10," he added.

Vipin was stabbed to death by a group of youths while he was on his way home from the school over some personal enmity.