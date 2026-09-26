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Home / Haryana / 3 drown during Ganesh idol immersion in Jhajjar

3 drown during Ganesh idol immersion in Jhajjar

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Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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A search operation underway near Rohad village in Jhajjar. Photo: Sumit Tharan
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Three youths employed at a private company reportedly drowned while attempting to immerse a Ganesh idol in the NCR Canal near Rohad village in Jhajjar on Friday. The body of one of them has been recovered, while a search is underway to trace the other two.

According to information, 24-year-old Ajay entered the canal during the immersion ceremony and was swept away by the strong current. In an attempt to save him, two other youths jumped into the canal.

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Rescuers recovered Ajay’s body after considerable efforts. As soon as information about the incident was received, the Asoda police reached the spot and coordinated the rescue operation. The Disaster Response Force was also informed and a team was sought to assist in the search.

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