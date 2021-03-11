3 drown in Bhiwani village

Bhiwani, May 6
Three youths of Rajasthan, who had come to attend a wedding in Singhani village of Loharu block in Bhiwani district, drowned in a tank.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...
Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him
On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...