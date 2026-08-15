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Home / Haryana / 3 ‘drug peddlers’ held with heroin in Kaithal

3 ‘drug peddlers’ held with heroin in Kaithal

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Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 02:48 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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The accused in police custody.
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The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Kaithal police has arrested three alleged drug peddlers from Punjab and recovered 264 grams of heroin from their possession in the Kaithal area. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 10 lakh. The vehicle allegedly used for drug trafficking has also been impounded.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramesh Chandra said on the directions of Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Sudan, the district police have tightened its noose around drug traffickers.

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A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, led by Sub-Inspector (SI), Jai Bhagwan under the supervision of cell in-charge SI Pradeep Kumar, was patrolling near Siwan bypass as part of efforts to curb drug trafficking. Meanwhile, the team members received information that three youth travelling in a Punjab-registered car were carrying heroin and were heading from the Cheeka side towards Ambala road in Kaithal for allegedly selling the contraband, he added.

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Acting on the information, the police set up a naka on Ambala road, Kaithal. When the suspected vehicle approached near the checkpoint, the police team signaled the driver to stop, but the driver tried to flee by taking a U-turn. However, the police personnel promptly intercepted the vehicle and apprehended all three occupants.

The accused have been identified as Vishal, a resident of Maluwala village in Tarn Taran district, Punjab, Ajaydeep, and Harpreet, both residents of Muse Khurd Wala village in Tarn Taran, the DSP said.

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In the presence of the DSP, the police team searched the vehicle and found a transparent packet containing 264 grams of heroin was recovered.

“A case has been registered at the City police station. Investigation to determine the involvement of others as well as source of the contraband is going on,” he added.

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