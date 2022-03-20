3 dupe bizman of Rs2.99 cr, booked

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 19

The police have booked three persons for allegedly duping a Kurukshetra businessman of Rs 2.99 crore on the pretext of supplying him rice on cheaper rates and later, providing him land for failing to return his money.

On the complaint of Pali Ram of Kurukshetra’s Barwali village, a case under Sections 342, 365, 406, 420 and 506 of the IPC was registered against Rajbir of Bata village of Kaithal, Nitin Sharma and Dilbag Singh, both residents of Mohali (Punjab), at Chhappar police station on March 16.

The complainant, who owns a rice mill in his village and a shop of arhtiya in the Pehowa grain market, said Rajbir met him in January 2021 and told him that he worked as an agent and could provide him rice on cheaper rates. “I made a deal with him for 3,000 quintal of rice at the rate of Rs 2,380,” he added. Pali said Rajbir, Nitin and Dilbag took Rs 71.40 lakh payment for 3,000 quintal of rice from him in Mohali on February 8, 2021.

“However, no rice was supplied for days. When we asked them about it, they told us that the vehicles loaded with rice were caught on the way,” alleged the complainant.

Pali said after a few days they further took Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of providing him extra rice at the rate of Rs 2,200 per quintal. “After failing to supply rice and return the money, Rajbir told us that he can provide us a piece of land in lieu of his payment.”

He said they showed him an 8-acre land in Yamunanagar district, telling him that he would get it at the rate of Rs 1 crore per acre. “They took a total of Rs 2.99 crore from me in instalments on the pretext of supplying me rice and providing me land. But they neither supplied me the rice, nor provided the land and didn’t even return my money,” Pali alleged.

He even alleged that they kidnapped him and threatened him of dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident. —