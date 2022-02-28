3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 28

Three employees of a CNG pump at Sector 31 here were hacked to death by miscreants in the wee hours of Monday.

Police reached the spot and are examining the CCTV footage.

According to the police, Bhupendra, Pushpendra and Naresh, natives of UP, were attacked by miscreants with sharp-edged weapons at around 2.40 am.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. They suspect robbery as the motive behind the killings. No FIR has been registered yet.

Dharmendra, brother of deceased Bhupendra, said, “I got a call and reached the pump to find my brother and his two colleagues dead. My brother was a pump operator.”

#gurugram triple murder