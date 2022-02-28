3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Gurugram, February 28
Three employees of a CNG pump at Sector 31 here were hacked to death by miscreants in the wee hours of Monday.
Police reached the spot and are examining the CCTV footage.
According to the police, Bhupendra, Pushpendra and Naresh, natives of UP, were attacked by miscreants with sharp-edged weapons at around 2.40 am.
The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. They suspect robbery as the motive behind the killings. No FIR has been registered yet.
Dharmendra, brother of deceased Bhupendra, said, “I got a call and reached the pump to find my brother and his two colleagues dead. My brother was a pump operator.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...