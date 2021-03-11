3 factory staffers killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 23

Three persons employed in an industrial unit were killed after they were hit by a speeding vehicle near Prithla village of the district last night.

The victims — Darshan (29), Pritam (23) and Neeraj (26) from Attarchata and Kusak village — were on their way home after finishing their night shift. When the victims, who were riding a bike reached the flyover on the NH-19, an unidentified vehicle hit them from behind, killing one of the youths on the spot. A case has been registered. —