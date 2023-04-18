 3-fold rise in graft cases in Gurugram : The Tribune India

3-fold rise in graft cases in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 17

The cases of corruption have increased nearly three times in the district in the past two years. In 2021, 17 cases were filed and in 2022, 49 were registered.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested more than 100 accused for bribery by registering 49 cases in 2022. An ACB official said the increase in the number of cases was a result of people’s trust in the ACB.

Even though the ACB has been linked to the corruption menace, it cannot be denied that the Municipal Corporation (MC), Gurugram, has been making headlines for the same for the past few years. Officials of the Tehsil and Education Department have recently been exposed in cases of bribery.

According to statistics, post Covid, corruption cases continuously increased, and in 2022, the graph witnessed a rapid growth. In the past five years, 16 such cases were registered in 2018, 11 in 2019, 5 in 2020, 17 cases in 2021 and 49 in 2022 when the ACB was known as the State Vigilance Bureau.

In 2022, the ACB arrested more than 100 accused for bribery, including two HCS officers, one Tehsildar, District Education Officer, Nuh, and other officials of the Education Department and Labour Department.

In the four months of 2023, more than 15 cases have been registered and probe is underway in more than 50 cases of corruption. In a case of fake registration, more than 9 persons, including Darpan Kamboj, Tehsildar, have been arrested.

“The number of complaints in relation to corruption cases is high. As soon as the complaints are received, cases are registered post investigation. People’s faith in the ACB has increased. Strict measures against the accused will continue,” said Chander Mohan, SP, ACB, Gurugram.

