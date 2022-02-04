3 fuel smugglers nabbed in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 3

The CM flying squad busted a petroleum smuggling racket being run from a closed dhaba on Sohna-Palwal road today and arrested three persons.

Those arrested include two tanker drivers — Jahid of Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Vakeel of Khol village in Nuh — and dhaba worker Yusuf of Sacholi village near Sohna. The team also seized fuel and LPG cylinders. An FIR has been registered. —