3 fuel smugglers nabbed in Gurugram

Gurugram, February 3
The CM flying squad busted a petroleum smuggling racket being run from a closed dhaba on Sohna-Palwal road today and arrested three persons.
Those arrested include two tanker drivers — Jahid of Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Vakeel of Khol village in Nuh — and dhaba worker Yusuf of Sacholi village near Sohna. The team also seized fuel and LPG cylinders. An FIR has been registered. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case
Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...
America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators
Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...
Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...