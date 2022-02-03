3 get life term for killing girl

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 2

Almost a year after a 26-year-old techie woman was shot dead in Gurugram in 2020, a local court today sentenced three accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 7.5 lakh.

MNC executive Pooja Sharma was shot by the trio on November 4, 2020, when she refused to lower the window pane of her car. She was with her fiancé Sagar Manchanda. —