3 get life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 15

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Singhal recently awarded life sentence to three persons for murdering a man in Kakoda village five years ago. A fine of Rs 18,000 has also been imposed upon the convicts.

District Attorney Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary said the incident was reported in the Israna police station on January 13, 2018.

In his police complaint, Rajender Singh of Prahladpur Bangar in Delhi said he had bought 12 acres of farmland in Kakoda village, which was handed over to Rajender of Mahmudpur village of Sonepat on contract. He had a servant, Dilbag, who took care of the land and lived in a room in the fields. On January 13, he received information that Dilbag was shot dead.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.