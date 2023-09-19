 3 get life term for murder : The Tribune India

3 get life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Sonepat: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Prashar on Monday awarded life imprisonment to three persons for murdering a man in 2020. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 upon each convict. District Attorney Suresh Khatri said the matter was reported to the Sonepat Sadar police on July 23, 2020. The deceased was identified as Deepak of Shahzadpur village of the district. TNS

‘Parivar Jodo’ campaign

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the launch of the ‘Parivar Jodo’ campaign to connect with the families in every village across the state. Ashok Tanwar, AAP campaign committee chief, said the party would connect with nearly 49 lakh families in the month-long campaign. “The issues raised by the families with AAP volunteers will form the basis of the AAP manifesto for next year’s assembly poll,” he said. TNS

Man jailed for rape attempt

Kurukshetra: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to rape a minor girl. The court held Mukesh, a resident of Barna village, guilty under the POCSO Act and Section 450 of the IPC. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 under the POCSO Act and five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 450 of IPC. TNS

‘Padak lao, padak pao’

Jhajjar: Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said the Congress would execute the “Bring medal, get post (padak lao-padak pao)” policy if the party came to power in the state in the 2024 Assembly poll. She was interacting with mediapersons after inaugurating a chaupal in Girawar village here on Sunday. She also gave away cash prizes to wrestlers on the occasion.

#Sonepat

