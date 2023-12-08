3 get life term for murdering couple in 2020

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 7

The Gurugram District and Sessions Court has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for murdering a couple and imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh each on the convicts.

In June 2020, Ashok, Ayush and Vishal had stabbed Guddu Singh and his wife Renu to death after robbing them of their belongings at Surya Vihar here. The police recovered their bodies from the roadside, with their legs and hands tied.

A case was registered against the trio under Sections 302 (murder), 460 (all persons jointly concerned in lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night, punishable where death or grievous hurt caused by one of them) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 9 A police station.

Ashok was arrested in August 2020, while Ayush and Vishal were arrested in October 2020. The police filed a chargesheet against them in the Sessions Court in January 2021.

Pronouncing the judgment, Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Dewan said Ashok, Ayush and Vishal were undoubtedly involved in the brutal killing of Guddu and Renu.

He said, “The accused are involved in committing the gruesome murder of innocent persons to rob them of their money and shielding themselves from the police by removing the evidence. Their aim was to kill every one who fell for their trap.”

