3 get life term in Kaithal double-murder case

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, November 1

A court of Additional Sessions Judge, Kaithal, Sangeeta Rai Sachdeva awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to three convicts in a double murder case that took place in Balu village on the intervening night of May 20 and 21, 2020.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on the convicts and recommended compensation to the legal heirs of the victims through District Legal Service Authority (DLSA).

Surjeet Arya, Deputy District Attorney (DDA), Kaithal, said the convicts, identified as Sandeep, alias Deepu, and Gurmeet, residents of Jakholi in the district, and Satywana, a resident of Kapro in Hisar district, murdered Om Parkash (35), a resident of Kurad in the district, and Bhagat Nepali (40), a resident of Nepal, after setting the liquor vend on fire, where they were sleeping. They also tried to kill Balinder, who was also sleeping in an adjacent room of the liquor vend. A case under Sections 302, 307, 120B, 436, and 450 of the IPC was registered in the Kalayat police station, he added.

The period of imprisonment undergone by the convicts during investigation, inquiry and trial of the case will be set off against the sentence, the court said in its order.