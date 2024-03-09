3 get life term in murder case

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 8

The court of Additional District and Sessions judge Ashu Kumar Jain has sentenced three people to life imprisonment in the murder case of Farooq (50). The court held Nitesh, Sumit Kumar and Shabnam guilty of the crime and imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 each on them.

The police spokesman said in September 2021, Murari, a resident of Amin village, in his complaint, had stated that his brother-in-law Farooq, who hailed from Delhi, had been living at Amin village with his second wife Shabnam and two minor children for the past four years.

Murari told the police that Farooq went missing from the village with his wife and the children. He said he came to know that Shabnam and the children were in Delhi, while Farooq’s location could not be traced.

Thereafter, a case was registered and during the investigation, the police arrested Shabnam for killing her husband with the help of her friend Nitesh and burying Farooq’s body in their house in the village. The police recovered Farooq’s skeleton and the knife used in the crime. Later, Nitesh and Sumit were arrested for their involvement in the murder case.

