3 given life term for minor’s rape

Sonepat, March 23

The fast track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to three persons for raping a 13-year-old girl at a village in the Rai area of the district. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on each convict.

The matter was reported to the police on February 16, 2023. A woman of Bihar, in her complaint to the Rai police, stated that she and her husband, who worked in a factory, went on duty around 8 am while her daughter and son were in their rented room. Her son went to a shop to get something. Meanwhile, three youths – Tushar, Navin and their friend — entered the room and allegedly raped their daughter. They threatened her by saying they would kill her if she told about the incident to anyone.

