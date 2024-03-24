3 given life term for minor’s rape

Sonepat, March 23
The fast track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to three persons for raping a 13-year-old girl at a village in the Rai area of the district. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on each convict.
The matter was reported to the police on February 16, 2023. A woman of Bihar, in her complaint to the Rai police, stated that she and her husband, who worked in a factory, went on duty around 8 am while her daughter and son were in their rented room. Her son went to a shop to get something. Meanwhile, three youths – Tushar, Navin and their friend — entered the room and allegedly raped their daughter. They threatened her by saying they would kill her if she told about the incident to anyone.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi