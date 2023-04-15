3 Gurugram residents duped of Rs 17 lakh by cyber criminals

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 14

Three city residents were duped of over Rs 17 lakh by cyber criminals. Two of the complainants were cheated on the pretext of delivering parcels while one was tricked over sale of an antique coins.

One of the complainant, Kavya Shetty, told the police that she had met a person, Dr Marc Bakshi, online. “Bakshi told me that he has sent a parcel that will be delivered on my address on April 4. I then got a call from an unknown number. The person who had made the call asked me to pay Rs 45,000 as custom duty, which I did. After 2 hours the lady called again and mentioned that I have to pay a penalty of Rs 2.90 lakhs. I then transferred Rs 1.40 lakh from my bank account. I then received another call asking me to pay Rs 5.5 lakh as conversion fee to transfer the ‘amount’ in the parcel. In total, I have transferred Rs 8.40 lakh,” Shetty said in her complaint.

Three FIRs were registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act at the Cybercrime (East) police station.