3 H1N1 cases surface in Ambala, Health Department steps up awareness

Three cases of H1N1 have surfaced in the district prompting the Health Department to intensify its awareness activities and preventive measures to control the spread of the virus.

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A four-year-old girl is undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh, while a 50-year-old man is recuperating at a private hospital here. A 60-year-old woman patient was discharged from hospital on Tuesday evening.

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District epidemiologist Sunil Hari said, “Three cases of swine flu have been reported from the district so far and the advisories shared by the department are being followed. Two patients are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable. There is no need to panic. The situation is under control.”

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Hari said the department had intensified its information, education and communication (IEC) activities.

People have been urged to cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing; wash hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth without washing hands; and avoid crowded places if they have a fever, cough, sore throat or breathing difficulties.

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Civil Surgeon Renu Beri said, “The department has already issued an advisory and appealed to the public to take necessary precautions against swine flu. Citizens have been urged to prioritise caution, hygiene and timely medical consultation rather than panicking. Anyone showing flu symptoms, including high fever, difficulty in breathing and extreme weakness, should immediately contact the nearest health centre.”

“Government and private hospitals have been instructed to set up isolation wards so that patients can be isolated and other patients are not exposed. People are also being advised not to take antibiotics or other medicines without a doctor’s advice. Special caution should be exercised if symptoms appear in pregnant women, young children, older persons or individuals with pre-existing medical conditions,” she added.

Recently, the Director General Health Services (DGHS) also issued an advisory regarding the influenza season and directed all civil surgeons to stay prepared. The officials were directed to ensure flu corners were set up at health facilities for screening patients with influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection, and to ensure adequate testing and daily reporting.

Another three infected in Yamunanagar

Three cases of swine flu have been detected in Yamunanagar district, prompting the health authorities to strengthen preparedness and monitoring measures.

According to Dr Vageesh Gutain, District Nodal Officer of the Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the swine flu cases were reported on August 24 after hospitals outside Yamunanagar district, where the patients were undergoing treatment, informed the district health authorities about the three cases.

“The three swine flu patients are aged 31, 64 and 65 years, and of the three patients, two are women and one is a man. The two women are currently admitted to intensive care units at hospitals outside Yamunanagar district. The male patient (64) is presently under home isolation. The condition of all three patients is stable,” said Gutain.

According to the information available, all three are Yamunanagar residents. Two of the affected persons belong to urban areas, while one is from the rural area of the district.

The Health Department has started monitoring the situation and is keeping track of the health status of the patients and their contacts as per the prescribed surveillance protocol.

As a precautionary measure and to ensure that adequate treatment facilities are available locally, the district health authorities have set up a 10-bed swine flu ward at Mukand Lal District Hospital, Yamunanagar.

“The facility has been kept ready to deal with any requirement arising from suspected or confirmed cases,” said Gutain, urging residents to remain alert and follow basic precautions, particularly those experiencing flu-like symptoms. He appealed to the public not to panic, stating that the Health Department was closely monitoring the situation and had made necessary arrangements to deal with the cases.