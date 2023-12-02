3 HAFED officials held in graft case

Karnal, December 1
The Anti-Corruption Bureau, Karnal unit, has arrested three officials of HAFED posted at Taraori in a graft case. Two were caught red-handed, while one was arrested later. A sum of Rs 12.52 lakh was recovered, said Inspector Sachin.
They were arrested on charges of taking money from a complainant in lieu of the commission for passing bills of Rs 36.50 lakh, he said, adding that the bills had already been passed.
The accused are Pardeep, GM, HAFED, Taraori, Ajay, accountant, and Dharambir, manager. GM Pardeep was caught while accepting Rs 3.5 lakh and a sum of Rs 5.46 lakh additional recovery was made from his car. Ajay was also caught with Rs 1.10 lakh, while Rs 2.46 lakh additional money was recovered from the car of Dharambir, he said.
