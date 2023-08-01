3 Haryana MLAs on Cong list of Rajasthan poll observers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 31

At least three Haryana MLAs feature on the list of 25 names announced by the Congress today as observers for the parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan to oversee preparations for the Assembly polls in constituencies falling under the Lok Sabha seats.

While Geeta Bhukkal has been assigned the Bharatpur seat, Rao Dan Singh has been named observer for the Lok Sabha constituency of Jaipur Rural and Amit Sihag for the Nagaur LS constituency.

The Congress today also announced similar lists of the Lok Sabha constituency observers for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Rajasthan