3 Haryana MLAs on Cong list of Rajasthan poll observers

New Delhi, July 31
At least three Haryana MLAs feature on the list of 25 names announced by the Congress today as observers for the parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan to oversee preparations for the Assembly polls in constituencies falling under the Lok Sabha seats.
While Geeta Bhukkal has been assigned the Bharatpur seat, Rao Dan Singh has been named observer for the Lok Sabha constituency of Jaipur Rural and Amit Sihag for the Nagaur LS constituency.
The Congress today also announced similar lists of the Lok Sabha constituency observers for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die
Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 district...
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...