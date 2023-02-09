3 HCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

The state today issued transfer and posting orders of three HCS officers. Mukesh Kumar has been posted as Additional Transport Commissioner, Haryana. Sanjiv Kumar, SDO (Civil), Pataudi, has been given the additional charge of Joint Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, Gurugram. Gajender Singh, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Joint Director (Administration), Medical College, Nalhar, Nuh.