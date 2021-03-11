3 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 25
The Haryana Government on Wednesday issued the posting and transfer orders of three HCS officers with immediate effect.
Surender Singh-I, Additional Labour Commissioner, Gurugram, has been given the additional charge of ADC-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Rewari.
Virender Singh Sehrawat, Additional Transport Commissioner, has been given the additional charge of ADC-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Kaithal. Meanwhile, Surender Singh-III, Estate Officer, HSVP, Panipat, has been given the additional charge of Sampla SDM.
