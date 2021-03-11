3 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

The Haryana Government on Wednesday issued the posting and transfer orders of three HCS officers with immediate effect.

Surender Singh-I, Additional Labour Commissioner, Gurugram, has been given the additional charge of ADC-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Rewari.

Virender Singh Sehrawat, Additional Transport Commissioner, has been given the additional charge of ADC-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Kaithal. Meanwhile, Surender Singh-III, Estate Officer, HSVP, Panipat, has been given the additional charge of Sampla SDM.